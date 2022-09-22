GE possible if held before floods: Umno youth chief

PETALING JAYA: It is best to hold General Election before the expected year-end floods, says Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix).

He said the Opposition cited findings revealed by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), which predicted the flood would only occur at the end of November.

“If we are going to use MetMalaysia’s findings as a guide, then might as well we call for the national polls before November,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier this week, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said Barisan Nasional (BN) is willing to face the flood situation to campaign in the general election.

He said should the polls be held at the end of the year, the BN Youth machinery will be ready to provide assistance in flood-hit areas.

He has since faced severe criticism from the Opposition for his comments.

Hitting back at his critics, Zahid said if the opposition was concerned about having the polls during the monsoon season, then they should be held now.