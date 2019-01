PETALING JAYA: The GE14 PH manifesto is the only guiding document and reference point for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in terms of governing philosophy and objectives, Deputy Minister for International Trade and Industry Dr. Ong Kian Ming said today.

While Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Cabinet have and will come up with new policy decisions based on current political and economic circumstances, we cannot and should not depart from the core principles of the PH manifesto, he said.

“It includes a commitment to greater transparency, institutional reform, a more competitive economy and looking after the needs of the marginalized,” Ong said in a statement.

“Some of these promises are in the process of being carried out e.g. reform of the Election Commission and the Parliament while others will be implemented in the near future e.g. RM100 public transportation pass in the Klang Valley on Jan 1.

“Others such as buying back toll concessions will have to wait until the finances of the country improves. These are the deliverables which we have to focus on before GE15 because this is what the voters will judge us on.”

Ond said while PH might not be able to deliver on all of the promises, it must be committed to try and then explain why some of them cannot be done within this election cycle.