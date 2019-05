KUALA LUMPUR: The suspension from service of Islamic Economic Development Foundation of Malaysia (YaPEIM) director-general Datuk Abibulah Samsudin is to enable the foundation to carry out an internal inquiry into his alleged misconduct, but it is not solely about a speech he allegedly made before the 14th general election.

YaPEIM board of trustees chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar, in a statement today, said it was in line with the audit findings by Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) recently.

He said Abibulah’s suspension came into effect on May 21, but his allegedly anti-Pakatan Harapan speech, which has gone viral on social media, was not the only reason for the suspension.

“YaPEIM’s board of trustees has already taken note of the video recording of the speech which was not the sole consideration to suspend his service.

“Suspension of services is a standard process in any organisation if there is a possible allegation of misconduct where the employees may be investigated based on the organisation’s internal rules,“ he said.

With that in mind, the foundation is seeking the cooperation of the media and social media to stop speculating on the matter to enable it to carry out its due diligence, he said. — Bernama