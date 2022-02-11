GE15: 2,443 police personnel to be deployed at 15 nomination centres in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Kedah police will deploy a total of 2,443 personnel at 15 nomination centres statewide on Saturday (Nov 5) to ensure the smooth flow of the 15th general election (GE15) nomination day process.

Its chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said this also involves the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), Public Order Riot Unit (PORU) and Light Strike Force (LSF).

“A total of 298 officers and 2,145 members will be on duty throughout the nomination process. To ensure the nomination day process goes smoothly, police will set up ropes and barriers with personnel stationed at road barriers.

“These steps are being taken to ensure the situation will be controlled and handled swiftly should there be any provocations by irresponsible people,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Wan Hassan witnessed a public order simulation exercise, involving 200 police personnel in front of the Kedah Youth and Sports Complex, which was held in preparation for any eventuality that may occur on nomination day.

Meanwhile, Wan Hassan said district police chiefs have been instructed to meet with representatives of candidates in their respective areas to provide information on the dos and don’ts during the upcoming nomination day.

“During the (election) campaign period, for example, do not get into a fight over dissatisfaction with where one’s party flag is located, and if you want to make any campaign speech, make sure you have applied for a valid police permit.

“The police advise the public and contesting political parties to adhere to instructions, rules, and prohibitions during nomination day as well as during the campaign period and when votes are counted. Political parties are also advised to understand local sensitivities and avoid provocations,“ he added. - Bernama