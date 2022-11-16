GE15: 2,931 ceramah held in Selangor from Nov 5 - Police

SHAH ALAM: A total of 2,931 political ceramah (talks) were held throughout Selangor by parties contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15) from Nov 5 until yesterday, says Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

He said police would continue to monitor campaign activities to ensure their compliance with the law.

“On November 15 (yesterday), a total of 70 ceramah and 105 campaign activities with permits were held by the political parties,“ he said in a statement today.

Arjunaidi also said that within the same period police received 253 reports related to GE15 and opened 19 investigation papers, adding that five individuals were arrested.

He also advised the candidates and people to always respect and obey the law throughout GE15, saying that they should avoid making any provocations and things that could threaten public safety and order.

Meanwhile, Royal Malaysia Police GE15 operations director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said they have opened 30 investigation papers on various offences related to GE15.

He said five investigation papers were opened in Perak, four each in Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan, three each in Selangor, Pahang, Sarawak and Kedah, Kuala Lumpur (two) and one each in Terengganu, Sabah, and Melaka.

He said the offences were related to acts of incitement, criminal threats, and vandalism of flags and signs, among others and were investigated under Sections 427, 436, 505(b) of the Penal Code, in addition to several offences under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Election Offences Act 1954, adding that seven individuals were also arrested yesterday.

Hazani said an individual was arrested on suspicion of burning six flags and two photographs belonging to a political party in Bintulu, Sarawak, while another individual was nabbed in Kelantan on suspicion of smuggling out a ballot paper during the early voting process in Tumpat.

A total of 1,522 permits for ceramah were issued yesterday of which 265 permits in Sabah and Sarawak respectively, Kedah (158), Kelantan (122), Johor (120), Pahang (119), Terengganu (90), Melaka (85), Selangor (70), Perak (67), Negeri Sembilan (59), Penang (56), Kuala Lumpur (26) and Perlis (20), he added. - Bernama