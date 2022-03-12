GE15: 304 police personnel vote early in Padang Serai and Tioman

KUALA LUMPUR: The early voting process for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat and Tioman state seat which involved a total of 304 police officers, went smoothly today.

Election Commission (SPR) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said 93.42 per cent or 71 policemen had voted early at the multipurpose hall of the Kulim District Police Headquarters for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah.

As for the Tioman state seat in Pahang, he said 95.88 per cent or 233 policemen voted early in the restroom of the Rompin District Police Headquarters and the information room of the Tekek Police Station on Pulau Tioman, he said.

“The EC congratulates the returning officers and their teams for carrying out their responsibilities very well today,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama