GE15: 317 nomination forms sold in Johor so far

JOHOR BAHRU: The Election Commission (EC) has sold a total of 317 nomination forms for parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

According to figures issued by Johor EC today, 63 nomination forms were sold to Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (62), Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) (41) and PKR (31).

Another 33 forms were sold to individuals or independent candidates, Amanah (23), PAS (20); PH and DAP 13 forms each; Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (7), Gerakan (5), PUTRA (2), Parti Rakyat Malaysia (2), and one form each to the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance and Warisan.

Johor has 26 parliamentary seats.

Nominations will be held this Saturday while polling will take place on Nov 19. - Bernama