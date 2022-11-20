GE15: 393 reports lodged with Selangor police from Nov 5-19

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police have received 393 reports during the 15th general election (GE15) period, beginning on Nov 5 till yesterday (Nov 19).

State police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said based on the reports, his team had opened 82 investigation papers and arrested seven individuals.

He said there was a case of sudden death involving a 45-year-old Election Commission officer, who was on duty at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Methodist ACS, Jalan Raya Barat in Klang, yesterday.

“The cause of death was due to Covid-19, and all police personal on duty with the victim have been instructed to undergo quarantine,“ he said in a statement.

Arjunaidi said overall the voting process in Selangor went on smoothly without any sensitive issues or unwanted incidents,

“Congratulations and well done to the people of Selangor for successfully fulfilling their responsibility as matured voters,“ he said adding that police would still be on standby to monitor security threats. - Bernama