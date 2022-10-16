GE15: Abdul Latiff willing to let new face contest Mersing parliamentary seat

PASIR MAS: Mersing Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad (pix) is prepared to make way for a new candidate representing Bersatu to contest in the constituency in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said the time had come to field a new leader who is ready and energetic to serve the constituency.

“I am ready to give way to those who are more energetic because I have been an MP for almost six terms by holding various positions at state and Federal levels.

“Now is the time for us to let new faces show their talent in serving the people,” he told reporters after visiting the site of a flood mitigation project by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in Kampung Tersang, Rantau Panjang here today.

Elaborating, Abdul Latiff, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) said, if he is not nominated for GE15, he will continue to be active in politics and help candidates who are contesting.

In GE14, Abdul Latif contested on the Barisan Nasional ticket and won the Mersing parliamentary seat by obtaining 19,806 votes to defeat his two opponents from PAS and PKR.

He left Umno in December 2018 and later joined Bersatu in February 2019. - Bernama