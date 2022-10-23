GE15: Ahmad Faizal could forego Chenderiang seat to focus on Tambun

IPOH: Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is likely not to defend the Chenderiang state seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

The Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said he is willing to forego the seat to allow more new faces to be featured in the upcoming polls.

“Although the decision not to contest Chenderiang has yet to be decided by the party leadership, personally I feel it is best to give full focus to Tambun (parliamentary) and to managing the party at the central level.

“(And) this is not just because (PKR president) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be contesting there (Tambun) but more towards allowing new faces to be featured. We will decide soon,” he told reporters after attending a Deepavali programme in Little India here last night.

In GE14, Ahmad Faizal took the Chenderiang seat with a slim 39 vote-majority after defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Choong Shin Heng and PAS’ Nordin Hassan.

The caretaker Youth and Sports Minister expressed hope that in GE15, Malaysians will elect a strong and stable government capable of developing the country. - Bernama