GE15: Ahmad Said is people’s hero - Kemaman folks

CHUKAI: The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Kemaman parliamentary seat Datuk Seri Ahmad Said has been described as a charismatic leader by the people who are familiar with his work ethic when he held the position of Terengganu Menteri Besar.

Ahmad Said is seen as a fearless people’s representative in the state legislative assembly, which they said could be an indication of his capability in Parliament if he was given the mandate.

“He knows what the people need in terms of welfare, development and so on,“ a former member of Kampung Pengkalan Ranggon’s Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) Azman A. Ghani, 63, told Bernama today.

Echoing his sentiment is Terengganu State Youth Council vice president II, Takhairi Hamdan, 35, who told Bernama that he was confident Ahmad could win the seat because of his clean track record and had helped the people tremendously when he was Menteri Besar.

“I am sure that if Ahmad is in Parliament, he will highlight all the people’s issues and fight for them. He is outspoken which is an important trait for a people’s representative to have,“ he said.

Ali Mahmud, 71, of Bukit Kuang, said there was a wave of change in Kemaman that seemed to augur well for BN this Saturday as the coalition was not burdened with issues that could lead to people’s rejection of BN’s candidates.

“Tok Mat (Ahmad) is the people’s hero... he can win, InsyaAllah,“ he said.

Other contenders vying for the Kemaman parliamentary seat are the incumbent MP Alias Abd Hamid (PAS), Hasuni Sudin (Pakatan Harapan (PH)-PKR) and Rosli Ab Ghani (Pejuang).

In 2018, Alias defeated Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek (BN) and Huzaifah Md Suhaimi (PKR) with a 2,163-vote majority. - Bernama