GE15: Aid packages for the people should not have symbols of political parties - Rais

KUALA LUMPUR: The practice of having symbols of political parties on goods or items given to the people during election campaigns should be taken seriously as it is a form of corruption and a breach of the anti-corruption law, said chairman of the special committee on corruption (JKMR) Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

He said any form of assistance given to the people should be void of any political party symbol as it is a form of bribery to canvass for votes.

“Anyone who receives aid packages (which have political party symbol) should immediately make a police report or directly to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“For the sake of democracy, your self-worth is much more valuable than a packet of rice and a bottle of cooking oil,“ he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Parliament today.

Rais also expressed the need for the Election Commission (EC) to be more firm in enforcing the Election Offences Act 1954.

In expressing his concern over acts of bribery during elections, he said the EC and MACC should be alert and take action to prevent them from getting widespread.

The EC has set Nov 19 as polling day for the 15th General Election (GE15), with the nomination on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.

The election will involve 222 parliamentary seats nationwide and the state seats in Perak (59), Pahang (42) and Perlis (15) which dissolved their respective state assemblies, simultaneously with the dissolution of Parliament.

The Bugaya state by-election in Sabah will also be held at the same time. - Bernama