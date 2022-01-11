GE15: Amanah names candidates for four parliamentary, 16 state seats in Pahang

KUANTAN: Amanah today announced its candidates for four parliamentary and 16 state seats in Pahang in the 15th general election (GE15).

When unveiling the list, Pahang Amanah chairman Zulkifli Mohamed this was an increase over the one parliamentary and 11 state seats it contested in the last general election.

The candidates were a mix of old and new faces and comprised leaders from various backgrounds, including professionals and businessmen, he told a press conference here.

He said two of its candidates are women, who will be contesting in the Guai and Tanjung Lumpur state seats.

The youngest candidate is state Amanah communications and new media director Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri, 27, who will be standing in the Pelangai state constituency.

The parliamentary candidates are Amanah state election director Ahmad Azam Mohamad Salleh, who will be contesting in Paya Besar, Maran chief Ahmad Shuhor Awang (Maran); Tangga Batu chief Juhari Osman (Kuala Krau) and national Youth chief Mohd Hasbie Muda (Temerloh).

Pahang Amanah deputy chairman Mohd Fadli Mohd Ramly said the party would unveil its manifesto for Pahang soon.

In GE14, Barisan Nasional (BN) won 25 of the 42 state states, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) won nine and PAS, eight.

For parliamentary seats, BN won nine and PH took five.

However, PH lost one seat when Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah left PKR to join Bersatu in 2020.

Following is the list of Amanah candidates for state seats in Pahang:

Padang Tengku : Ruzi @ Nata Yusuff

Dong : Mohd Abd Jawaad Abd Ghafar @ Ramzin

Tahan : Mohd Abd Talib Mohd Tahar

Pulau Tawar : Norani Muhd @ Mohd Arshad

Beserah : State chairman Zulkifli Mohamed

Tanjung Lumpur : Sabrina Md Yusuff

Lepar : Muhammad Ibrohim Mazalan

Peramu Jaya : Tugimon Abdul Hamid

Bebar : Ibrahim Sulaiman

Chenor : Nor Hisham Mohd Suki

Kerdau : Ahmad Ariff Md Daud

Jengka : Jamaluddin Abd Rahim

Kuala Semantan : Azizul Shah Mohd Noor

Pelangai : Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri

Guai : Noraini Abdul Ghani

Tioman : Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly

- Bernama