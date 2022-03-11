GE15: Annuar tells party workers in Ketereh not to close operations rooms

KOTA BHARU: Ketereh Umno divisional leader Tan Sri Annuar Musa today advised the party election machinery in the Ketereh parliamentary constituency not to close their operations rooms or be disgruntled that he was not fielded to defend the seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“My message to all election workers...don’t be agitated, don’t close the operations room, don’t lose hope. We keep track of developments with patience and perseverance. Every action we take must be after giving it a lot of thought.

“We are following developments calmly. Do not widen the rift, especially among comrades and Muslims. Sometimes we are misunderstood, and sometimes we are slandered with heartbreaking slander.

“However, we must hold to the truth and honesty. InsyaAllah, there is a blessing to it,” said the incumbent Ketereh Member of Parliament on his Facebook page today.

According to Annuar, the Ketereh parliamentary candidate who is also Kelantan Umno Puteri leader Marzuani Ardila Ariffin also asked for his opinion because he had to fill in the nomination form today.

Barisan Nasional (BN) has fielded Kelantan Umno Puteri chief Marzuani Ardila Ariffin to contest for the Ketereh seat.

IN GE14, Annuar won the Ketereh seat with a majority of 4,626 votes against PAS and PKR.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 as polling day for GE15, with the nomination on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15. - Bernama