GE15: Anthony Loke to defend Seremban seat

SEREMBAN: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook today confirmed that he will be defending the Seremban parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) while Negeri Sembilan DAP secretary Cha Kee Sun will also defend Rasah.

Loke said Negeri Sembilan DAP had finalised candidacy and machinery matters early, with preparations beginning two weeks before nomination day.

“We are ready to defend Seremban and Rasah. We not only want to win both seats, but we are also duty-bound to help our partners defend Port Dickson, Tampin and (capture) Kuala Pilah,” he said at the opening of the Rasah Parliament operations room here today.

Loke has held the Seremban seat for two terms and in GE14, he won with a 30,694 vote-majority against Barisan National (BN) candidate Chong Sin Woon and PAS’ Shariffuddin Ahmad.

Cha, meanwhile, defeated BN’s Ng Kian Nam, Mohd Khairil Anuar Mohd Wafa (PAS) and David Dass of the People’s Alternative Party (PAP) in GE14 with a 46,867 vote-majority.

On Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun will be the coalition’s Port Dickson parliamentary candidate, Loke said the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar was the right choice to succeed Anwar.

On Thursday, Anwar confirmed that he will be contesting the Tambun parliamentary seat in Perak.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling, while nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama