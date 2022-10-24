GE15: Anwar announced only two DPM positions as PH pledge - Press Secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) announced that he will appoint only two deputy prime ministers (DPM), and not three as reported in the media yesterday, if the coalition wins the 15th general election (GE15), said his press secretary Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah.

Tunku Nashrul clarified that the PKR president said there would be two DPM positions - one each from Peninsular Malaysia, and Sabah and Sarawak.

“This stance and spirit has been consistent since the Pakatan Rakyat era until now.

“I request the good graces of media friends to correct the report that had been published,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the media reported Anwar as saying that PH would maintain the previous proposal of having three deputy prime ministers if the coalition is elected to lead the government after GE15 on Nov 19.

PH has named Anwar as its prime minister candidate for GE15. - Bernama