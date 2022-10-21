GE15: Anwar to contest in Tambun

IPOH: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that he will contest the Tambun parliamentary seat in Perak during the 15th General Election (GE15).

Anwar in his speech at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Convention here tonight said he chose an area that was not easy to get a large majority and he felt responsible to strengthen the PH movement in the northern states.

“I am confident of winning and seizing the Tambun seat and Perak. This is my readiness,“ he said.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Port Dickson said Perak would be elevated to a developed state especially in terms of the economy like Penang and Selangor, if PH was given a mandate by the people to govern the state.

The Tambun parliamentary seat is held by Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also the Minister of Youth and Sports.

When asked during a press conference later whether parties other than those under PH would use the coalition’s logo, Anwar said the matter would depend on the parties concerned.

“Up to them, our offer is to use the PH logo,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution announced Anwar as the sole prime minister candidate of the political bloc.

According to him, Anwar’s experience and struggles in the political world warranted him to be a suitable candidate

Saifudin also announced that PH had completed the negotiation for parliamentary seats to contest in GE15 among component parties, while a decision on the matter with regard to parties or blocs that were not part of the coalition would be made within the next three days. - Bernama