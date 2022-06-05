GE15: Anyone can contest in tambun: Ahmad Faizal

IPOH: Anyone can contest in the Tambun parliamentary constituency in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its incumbent MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix).

The Youth and Sports Minister said this was a given because Malaysia practised democracy.

“Abdul Aziz Bari (Perak Opposition Leader) does not want to oppose me alone but everyone he wants to oppose.

“In a democracy like ours, not only Abdul Aziz Bari but also his wife can (contest). There is no problem because everyone can contest,“ the Bersatu deputy president said when met by reporters after officiating the Malaysia Sports League Kinta District 2022 programme at X Park Sunway City here today.

He said this in commenting on the statement by Abdul Aziz on May 22 that the latter intended to challenge Ahmad Faizal, a former menteri besar of Perak, in Tambun in GE15.

Abdul Aziz, from DAP, who is also Tebing Tinggi assemblyman, had also stated that he would be defending the state seat in GE15.

Ahmad Faizal also reminded those interested to contest the Tambun seat not to resort to character assassination of candidates in order not to jeopardise the unity of the constituents.

“There are manners in Malaysia that must be taken care of well. Politics is not for oneself but for the people,“ added Ahmad Faizal, who is also the assemblyman for Chenderiang. - Bernama