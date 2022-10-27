GE15: Avoid turning mosques into political arena - MAIK

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) has reminded all mosque officials not to be involved in any campaign or activity involving political parties.

Its president, Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz, said that all imams in all mosques statewide should prevent mosques from being used as political arenas and places for campaigning when the 15th general election is underway.

“A directive has already been issued by MAIK on Oct 11, in relation to the delay in issuing special permission to religious speakers in mosques in the cities, districts and mukim throughout Kelantan, with the aim of preventing mosques from becoming campaign venues for certain groups to deliver their agenda.

“I would like to remind mosque officials that it is necessary to ensure that only speakers who have religious teaching credentials from MAIK are allowed to deliver lectures in mosques, as stated in Section 91 of the MAIK Enactment,” he told reporters after meeting 610 imams at the Sultan Ismail Petra Silver Jubilee Islamic Complex hall, here today.

He said that this includes delivering sermons, which meant that only mosque officials and appointed preachers were allowed to deliver them, to avoid the sacred pulpit being turned into a ‘campaign arena’ for the purposes of personal interests and certain groups.

At the event, Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also the Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, presented almost RM1 million of fidyah contributions to 20 city and district mosques, to be distributed to the needy in 610 mukim statewide. - Bernama