GE15: Azmin believes PN’s chances still unaffected after Muhyiddin’s ‘Christianisation’ comments

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali believes that PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s remarks about the Jewish community and the alleged conversion of the Malays by the church in a viral video, will not affect his party’s chances in the 15th General Elections.

NST reported that Azmin said that Muhyiddin’s words were manipulated by many sides and the people are mature and aware of it.

“Furthermore, Muhyiddin had issued a written statement that his statement was taken out of context,“ he said when met after casting his vote at SK Klang Gate.

“I believe that the people will not be easily duped by it, and Muhyiddin’s leadership had proven that we always focus on ensuring the harmony of Malaysians regardless of race and religion.” he said to the press at SK Klang Gate after voting.