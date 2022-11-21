GE15 battlefield test of candidates’ strength

PETALING JAYA: The 15th general election (GE15) has been the battleground to test the strength of the candidates, be they newcomers or those who have been in the political arena for the better half of their careers.

New Sungai Buloh Pakatan Harapan (PH) member of Parliament (MP) Datuk R. Ramanan, who won against stalwart Khairy Jamaluddin, said he was humbled by the experience.

“As long as I am a member of Parliament ... it is not just my salary but my allowance too (that) I will give to the mosques, temples and churches.

“I will serve the people. I want to improve the living conditions of those who are in a deplorable state,” he told theSun.

Barisan Nasional (BN) heavyweight Khairy had lost in his bid to capture the parliamentary seat after suffering a narrow defeat in a seven-cornered contest.

Khairy managed to gain 48,250 votes as opposed to Ramanan who secured 50,943 to win the “hot seat” with a 2,693-vote majority.

He noted the loss on his Instagram post: “I think I tried my best. But I wasn’t good enough.

“A loss is a loss, no matter how close you came or how many people express disappointment at your loss.

“Is this the end of the road? I’m quite certain it isn’t. But I want to reflect on this before I think about what I do next. The truth is, I’m exhausted. I haven’t had time to rest since I was asked to manage the pandemic. It’s been a tough two years for me steering the country out of Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hannah Yeoh from PH, will represent Segambut as its MP for a second term after garnering 68,438 votes in a three-cornered fight against Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Prabagaran Vythilingam and Daniel Ling Sia Chin (Barisan Nasional-MCA).

Yeoh was upbeat after what seemed to be an eventful Saturday night, after claiming that the Election Commission’s presiding officers, known as Paca, had refused to sign Form 14, which had led to a hold-up in the election results for the constituency.

Yeoh even managed to maintain her sense of humour when asked about her first task after winning the seat.

A mother of two daughters, she said: “First order of the day? Do my laundry. Just kidding.”

In 2018, she won the Chinese-majority seat with a majority of 45,702 votes and was among 31 women candidates who won a parliamentary seat.

Commenting on this, she expressed being sad at the fate of GE15’s Permatang Pauh candidate Nurul Izzah Anwar from PH.

“I am heartbroken. It is a great loss to the new Parliament,” she said.

Nurul Izzah, who turned 42 on Saturday, was beaten by PN candidate Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan from PAS, who won by a majority of 5,381 votes. She had held the seat for one term in 2018 with a majority of 15,668 votes.

Permatang Pauh had long been PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s stronghold.

In 2004, his wife Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail contested the seat before stepping down in 2008 to make way for her husband’s return to Parliament.

Nurul Izzah was unreachable at press time. However, support could still be seen on her Twitter feed @n_izzah, who replied to her colleague DAP Yeo Bee Yin: “Keep the fire burning in the Dewan Rakyat”.