GE15: Beginners luck as first-timers emerge victorious

KUALA LUMPUR: The 15th general election (GE15) produced some remarkable results, with several first-timers emerging victorious.

Among the new faces who triumphed were Maj-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Khlir Mohd Nor (Perikatan Nasional-PAS), Adam Adli Abd Halim (Pakatan Harapan-PKR), Rodiyah Sapiee of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Kalam Salan (PN-Bersatu) and Lim Hui Ying (PH-DAP).

Khlir wrested the Ketereh parliamentary seat from Barisan Nasional (BN) when he polled 40,542 votes to beat his nearest challenger, Marzuani Ardila Ariffin (BN-Umno), who is also the Kelantan Umno Puteri chief, with a 23,107 majority.

Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam obtained 39,418 votes for an 8,638 majority win in the Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary seat in Melaka against Datuk Mohd Ridhwan (BN), Sheikh Ikhzan Sheikh Salleh (Pejuang) and Mohd Azrudin Md Idris (PN-Bersatu).

Rodiyah, meanwhile, garnered 18,668 votes in the Batang Sadong parliamentary seat in Sarawak to defeat Lahaji Lahiya (PH-Amanah) with a majority of 14,893 votes.

In Selangor, Kalam (BN-Bersatu) obtained 17,973 votes to win the Sabak Bernam parliamentary seat with a majority of 5,056 votes, defeating Abd Rahman Bakri (BN-UMNO), who had 12,917 votes; Shamsul Ma`Arif Ismail (PH-Amanah); and Idris Md Yusof (Pejuang).

Meanwhile, Hui Ying, who is also DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng’s sister, won the Tanjong parliamentary seat in Penang after polling 31,968 votes to beat two other candidates with a 28,754 majority. - Bernama