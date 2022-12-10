GE15: Bersatu candidates in Sabah to contest under GRS logo - Muhyiddin

KOTA KINABALU: Bersatu candidates in Sabah will use the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) logo when contesting in the 15th General Election said Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

Muhyiddin said although they will be using the GRS logo, the candidate’s win will be counted as a win for Bersatu because it is a part of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“That is the understanding that was agreed upon, no issues or problems....the situation in Sabah is extraordinary in the formation of the government due to the mutual understanding among the parties although it is not the same at the Federal level but we accept the differences in Sabah,” he said.

Muhyiddin said PN would hand the responsibility solely to the wisdom of the leaders of the Sabah Bersatu, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who is also the Sabah Chief Minister, state leadership of Bersatu and GRS to have a collective understanding that will benefit the people and party.

Asked about the ‘cold’ situation with PAS and UMNO, Muhyiddin said PAS is a founding member of PN and remains an important partner, especially when facing the GE15.

“PAS had repeatedly said they will remain as an important partner of PN, in that sense it is much clearer now and there are no uncertainties...this will pave the way for PN to be stronger and work more effectively to win this election,” he said.

Earlier he attended a meeting with Badan Pimpinan Bersatu Sabah at the Bersatu Sabah Office in Alamesra here, while those present were Bersatu Vice President Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and Badan Pimpinan Bersatu Sabah chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who is also the Sabah Chief Minister. - Bernama