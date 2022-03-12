GE15: BN candidate accepts decision to make way for PH in Padang Serai election

KULIM: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk C. Sivaraj will abide by the coalition’s decision to make way for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Padang Serai parliamentary election.

Sivaraj said in a statement today that the decision needed to be accepted as party interests should take priority above other interests.

“I wish all party machinery and friends in the media a big thank you for helping my fight here, not only during the campaigning period but since the first day I started here three years ago.“I also would like to express my gratitude to the BN supreme leadership for the opportunity given to me throughout the three years here in the Padang Serai parliamentary constituency,” he said, adding that he had decided to continue to serve Padang Serai constituency residents with whatever problems they face, even if he could not help resolve bigger issues.

He also requested Prime Minister Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Federal Government to focus on the issues highlighted in his ‘5 Tekad untuk Padang Serai’ manifesto.

“Padang Serai is far behind from all aspects. It’s not fair for residents here to continue to be neglected,” Sivaraj said.

Meanwhile, PH candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak welcomed BN’s decision to withdraw from the election, saying that the move was a starting point towards a successful Unity Government concept in Kedah.

“I’m very thankful and respect the decision made by BN. This is a very clear indicator of unity. Alhamdulillah, we have managed to form a Unity Government at the federal level,” he said, but added that he had yet to discuss the matter face to face with Sivaraj and would only be meeting up with the Padang Serai MIC division chief and committee members this evening.

With four days remaining till polling day, he said the party machinery was currently engaged in informing all BN voters in Padang Serai to vote for PH.

“As BN and Warisan are still listed on the ballot papers, we will leave it to the BN leadership to inform and convince their members and supporters to vote for PH this Dec 7.

“We need to go and meet voters to inform them of this matter as maybe youth and those with access to social media won’t have problems, but we certainly need to meet those in rural areas.

“Currently in our campaign, we need to inform that PH and BN are together as a government and we will move together from now,” he said.

Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom said yesterday that BN agreed to make way for PH for the Padang Serai election.

Besides Mohamad Sofee and Sivaraj, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Datuk Azman Nasrudin, Hamzah Abd Rahman (Pejuang), Mohd Bakhri Hashim (Warisan) and independent Sreanandha Rao are slated to contest for the seat.

Warisan had previously pulled out of the contest, but the party’s logo will still appear on the ballot papers. - Bernama