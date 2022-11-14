GE15: BN Election machinery must ensure all voters cast their ballots

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) election director Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) wants BN machinery to ensure all registered electors will come out and cast their ballots in the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19.

“We have all the (voters) data...and an accurate headcount.

“So, it is the job of BN machinery now to make sure that all our ardent supporters will come out and cast their ballots on Nov 19,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohamad is also optimistic that by working harder and maintaining its strong momentum, BN will obtain a simple majority in the GE15 to form the new federal government without having to collaborate with any other parties.

He said his optimism was based on the data and voters’ acceptance of BN, especially among the young electors, which he received from state BN chairmen.

“Based on the reports, everything is positive.

“So, I’m confident that we can form a new federal government on the night of Nov 19 or the morning of Nov 20,” Mohamad said.

Mohamad, who is also UMNO deputy president, said the data also showed that the voters’ support for BN has surpassed the 50 per cent-mark in most parliamentary constituencies.

He also said he was satisfied with the BN machinery’s performance over the past 10 days and that there had been no report received on any untoward incidents. - Bernama