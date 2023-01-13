GE15: BN files three election petitions so far - Isham

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Information chief Isham Jalil today confirmed that Barisan Nasional (BN) has filed three election petitions to the Election Commission (EC) to challenge the outcome of the 15th General Election (GE15) held last November.

However, Isham did not disclose the constituencies involved, saying that it will be announced later.

“Three petitions have been filed for us to seek re-elections at these constituencies. We have solid evidence that election offences have been committed, especially in terms of bribing the voters,” he told a press conference on the sidelines of the Umno General Assembly 2022 here today.

He said more petitions would be filed later involving several other constituencies.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang BN candidate at the GE15 Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had filed a petition at the Kota Bharu High Court to challenge the outcome of the GE15 for the parliamentary constituency.

The petition was filed by Mohd Azmi Mahmood on behalf of Tengku Razaleigh on Jan 3 and named Gua Musang elected representative Datuk Mohd Azizi Abu Naim of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Returning Officer Ab Fatah Hasbullah and EC as the respondents.

Tengku Razaleigh failed to defend the seat after 12 terms when he lost by a slim majority of 163 votes to Mohd Azizi. - Bernama