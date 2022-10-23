GE15: BN-GRS has formula to avoid seats clash - Ahmad Zahid

KIMANIS: Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) have a formula agreed upon by both sides to avoid any clash of seats in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, said the formula would only be announced by Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and GRS chairman Datuk Seri Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He gave assurance that there would no clash of parliamentary seats between both parties in this GE.

“GRS will not field a candidate where BN will be contesting. We already have a formula that has been agreed upon and it will be announced by Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.”

He said this to reporters after officiating at the Sabah Zone 3 Gelombang Biru (Blue Wave) programme involving Kimanis, Papar, Beaufort and Sipitang, here, today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is also an UMNO vice-president, BN vice-chairman Arthur Kurup who is also Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president, and BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Others present included BN treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Sabah BN chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, and GRS supreme council member Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Ahmad Zahid also said that the BN and GRS candidates for GE15 would be announced by Bung Moktar and Hajiji soon.

Asked if the list of Sabah BN candidates had been finalised, Ahmad Zahid said he would confirm the list after an official meeting with the state BN and GRS leaders.

Earlier, in his speech, Ahmad Zahid reminded the BN machinery and GRS not to sabotage candidates from both coalitions while campaigning in GE15. “We should work as brothers and sisters to maintain stability in Sabah,“ he added.

Ahmad Zahid also said that the BN-GRS solidarity would be an important element for victory in GE15 and he hoped that cooperation between two would bring stability and prosperity to Sabah and its people. - Bernama