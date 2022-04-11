GE15: BN to contest in Beluran - Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional (BN) will contest the Beluran parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) by fielding former Sandakan Municipal Council president Benedict Asmat.

He will contest the seat that was held by five-term incumbent MP, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, who is now Bersatu vice-president.

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, in a statement tonight, also announced a new candidate for the Kalabakan parliamentary seat, namely State Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy who is also Tanjung Batu assemblyman.

On Wednesday, Bung Moktar named Kalabakan UMNO Youth chief Aslan Fadli Samsul Alang as the Kalabakan candidate, before naming Andi Muhammad as his replacement last night.

“Sabah BN is confident that both candidates, who have higher education qualifications, are professionally qualified and who are ready to serve will be able to shoulder the trust of representing the interests of the people when they are elected,” he said in a statement lat night. - Bernama