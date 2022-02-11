GE15: BN will fall behind if changes not made now - Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) will fall behind rival parties if it does not make changes, especially with regard to candidates contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15), said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a statement posted on Facebook today, he said as difficult as it may be, firm, bold and wise decisions must be made in an effort to rehabilitate, as well as trigger the revival of Umno and BN.

He said those who were not selected should be big-hearted to accept it as they had been given the opportunities in the past.

“Do not show dissatisfaction, incite anger and protest, sabotage or even try to close the party’s operations room, or give statements that could damage the reputation of our own party. They should know that by doing so, it will only show their true colours and the people will judge them for that.

“Right now, loyalty to the party and closing ranks are far more important than grousing about not being selected as candidates. Please do not think of betraying the party either directly or indirectly as if this happens it means they are not grateful for the positions they have held all this time on the Umno and BN ticket,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said selecting new faces for the GE15 was part of the party’s rejuvenation efforts as it needs to accept the fact that 50 per cent of voters in the country are those under the age of 39.

“We need change. In politics, no one person is indispensable, but all people are important.

“Not being selected doesn’t mean that you are not important. Let us close ranks, strengthen our unity, and ensure a great victory for BN towards the stability and prosperity of the country,” he said.

At the BN event to announce candidates for the GE15 last night, Ahmad Zahid said in efforts to restore the country’s economic prosperity and deal with the people’s “pocket and stomach” issues, BN presented a combination of experienced candidates and new faces who adhere to the principle of the priority of obedience to serve.

In GE14, BN won 79 parliamentary seats.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed the polling day for GE15 on Nov 19. Nomination day and early voting have been set for Nov 5 and Nov 15 respectively. - Bernama