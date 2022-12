KOTA KINABALU: The results and statement of the polls after the official counting of votes for the 15th general election (GE15) were gazetted yesterday (Dec 14), said the Election Commission (EC).

EC secretary Datuk Indera Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said it included the Bugaya state by-election that was held simultaneously with the GE15 on Nov 19.

This, he added, was in accordance with the requirements of the Elections (Conduct of Elections) Regulations 1981. - Bernama