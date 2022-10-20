GE15, Bugaya state by-election estimated to cost RM1.01b - EC

PUTRAJAYA: The 15th general election (GE15) and the Bugaya state by-election are estimated to cost RM1.01 billion, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh.

He said a total of 363,515 workers would be on duty during GE15 and the Bugaya state by-election and there would be 8,958 ordinary polling centres comprising 38,348 polling stations and 578 early voting centres comprising 970 polling stations.

“In total, there will be 9,536 polling centres with 39,318 polling stations and channels,“ he told a press conference after chairing a special EC meeting on the polls here today.

Abdul Ghani said the EC has appointed 222 returning officers and 1,264 assistant returning officers to handle GE 15 and the Bugaya state by-election.

“To monitor election campaign activities throughout the official campaigning period, the EC will set up 625 Election Campaign Enforcement Teams (PP-KPR) which will comprise police personnel, representatives from the local authorities (PBT) and the contesting candidates’ representatives,“ he said.

He said a total of 222 nomination centres (PPC) and 222 official vote counting centres (PPRU) would be utilised.

Abdul Ghani said candidates intending to contest in GE15 and the Bugaya state by-election are urged to check with the State Election Office or office of the returning officer in their respective area on filling of the nomination form before the nomination day on Nov 5, 2022 (Saturday)to facilitate the nomination process.

In addition, he advised prospective candidates to pay the deposit early to ensure that all processes for the nomination could run smoothly.

“We wish to remind that nomination forms that are completed and checked by the office of the returning officer must be submitted either by the candidates, their proposers or seconders on nomination day at the designated centre,“ he said

Abdul Ghani said the EC will continue to broadcast the election processes via live streaming for selected polling centres and stations on its Facebook page as done previously.

He said the EC is also inviting government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other interested parties to act as observers of the polls processes starting from the nomination of candidates until the election results are announced.

“The application to be an election observer was opened on Oct 11 and will close on Oct 21, “ he said adding that applications could still be submitted via e-mail pemerhati@spr.gov.my.

Abdul Ghani said to encourage electors to cast their vote on polling day, the EC will run the ‘Let’s Vote’ campaign through various media channels and installation of banners at strategic locations.

The EC today announced that Malaysians will go to the polls on Nov 19 in the country’s 15th general election (GE15) and nomination date has been set for Nov 5 and early voting, Nov 15.

GE15 involves 222 parliamentary seats, 59 Perak state seats, Pahang (42) and Perlis (15).

The Bugaya state by-election in Sabah will also be held at the same time. - Bernama