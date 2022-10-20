GE15 campaign period sufficient for Sarawak: Nanta

KUCHING: The campaign period of 14 days set by the Election Commission (EC) for the 15th general election (GE15) is suitable and adequate for Sarawak, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said this would give candidates enough opportunities to meet voters, especially those in the interior.

The polling date set would also give voters enough time to return home to cast their ballots, he said.

“For GPS, the dates set are suitable and adequate, given that the rural areas in Sarawak are vast and communication is quite difficult.

“This period will also give room to voters outside their (registered) areas to go back and fulfil their responsibility as voters,” he said in a video shared with the media today.

The EC today set Nov 19 for GE15 polling.

Nomination is on Nov 5, with early voting on Nov 15.

The 14-day campaign period begins after the Nov 5 announcement of candidates contesting in the polls and ends at 11.59 pm on Nov 18. - Bernama