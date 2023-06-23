GE15 candidate for Jelapang state seat charged with 77 counts of cheating

TAIPING: A candidate for the Jelapang state seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with 77 counts of cheating over the sale of land and houses that did not exist, involving RM350,000 in losses.

Hamidah Muhamad, 47, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Magistrates, R. Prabakaran and Nur ‘Atiqah Sapari in two separate courtrooms.

The housewife was charged with deceiving four individuals between 2021 and 2022 by offering them to buy a plot of land in Pokok Assam and a house with the intent of dishonestly inducing the victims to deposit money into her account.

The charges, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, carry a maximum of 10 years’ jail, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Insp Khoo Kian Peng and Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Amalina Harun appeared for the prosecution, while Hamidah was represented by lawyer S. Singaradivel.

Khoo and Nur Amalina, while prosecuting, asked that no bail be offered to the accused as the offences had resulted in huge losses.

Singaradivel, however, appealed that the accused be granted bail on the grounds that his client was suffering from brain and bone (spine) cancers and had to take 32 types of pills a day to treat her illnesses.

The court set bail at RM24,000 with two sureties for all charges and ordered the accused to surrender her passport until the disposal of the case.

The case has been set for mention on July 31.

In GE15, Hamidah of Makkal Sakti contested the Jelapang seat under the Barisan Nasional ticket in a three-cornered fight against Cheah Pou Hian from Pakatan Harapan (DAP) and S. Navinten from Perikatan Nasional (PAS).

Cheah won the seat with 21,554 votes, while Hamidah only garnered 1,443 votes.-Bernama