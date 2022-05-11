  1. Local

GE15 candidates in N.Sembilan urge to apply ceramah permit before campaigning

KUALA PILAH, Nov 5 -- Kuala Pilah P129 Parliamentary Elections Manager, Mohd Faizal Abdul Manap (third, left) poses with Kuala Pilah P129 Parliamentary candidates (from left) Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith from Perikatan Nasional, Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan ( Barisan Nasional), Datuk Azman Idris (Warisan), Nor Azman Mohamad (Pakatan Harapan), Kamarulzaman Kamdias (Fighter) as soon as the nomination process is completed today. BERNAMAPIX

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan police urged all political parties or independent candidates contesting in the state to apply for ceramah (talk) permit for the 15th general election (GE15).

State police chief DCP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said permits can be applied at all district police headquarters (IPD) and must be done within 24 hours before the activity takes place, in accordance with the Elections Act 1958.

So far, police have received several permit applications from political party representatives, he told reporters here today.

Ahmad Dzaffir said a total of 1,258 police personnel were deployed for the nomination of candidates today, which went smoothly without any untoward incidents. - Bernama