GE15 candidates in N.Sembilan urge to apply ceramah permit before campaigning

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan police urged all political parties or independent candidates contesting in the state to apply for ceramah (talk) permit for the 15th general election (GE15).

State police chief DCP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said permits can be applied at all district police headquarters (IPD) and must be done within 24 hours before the activity takes place, in accordance with the Elections Act 1958.

So far, police have received several permit applications from political party representatives, he told reporters here today.

Ahmad Dzaffir said a total of 1,258 police personnel were deployed for the nomination of candidates today, which went smoothly without any untoward incidents. - Bernama