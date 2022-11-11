GE15: Candidates in Teluk Intan reject personal attacks

TELUK INTAN: Candidates vying to win the Teluk Intan parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) have pledged not to resort to personal attacks against their opponents during the campaign.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said making personal attacks and defamatory remarks to win voters’ support is an outdated practice and is no longer accepted by the people.

“I will not resort to this negative approach because I only share the advantages of PN if I become the elected representative in Teluk Intan.

“Enough with dirty politics. The people, especially the young, want to know what benefits they will enjoy if they vote for me. Therefore, I am more focused on listening to them and helping them solve local issues throughout the campaign period,” he said when met by Bernama recently.

Sharing the same sentiment was Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk T. Murugiah, who said that voters now are more intelligent and mature as they no longer want to listen to ceramah about corruption issues, court cases or negative impressions about other leaders.

“I never touch on my opponents’ personal matters because Datuk Zainol Fadzi and Nga Kor Ming are my friends in politics.

“During campaign rounds, I inform voters that I will do my best for the people and to further develop Teluk Intan if I win the seat,” said the MIC vice-president.

Amir Kusyairi Mohamad Tanusi of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) said over the last six days of campaigning, his approach was more focused on listening to the problems and hardships of the constituents.

“I am a native of Teluk Intan, so I know the problems here, such as poor internet access and garbage management, infrastructure issues and floods.

“The candidates should think about how to solve the people’s problems than make personal attacks on their opponents because it is not worth it,” said the lawyer.

In GE14, Nga Kor Ming from DAP, who contested on a PKR ticket, won the Teluk Intan parliamentary seat with a majority of 11,179 votes to defeat Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong (BN) and Dr Ahmad Ramadzan (PAS).

The are 87,222 voters in the Teluk Intan parliamentary constituency. - Bernama