GE15 candidates woo voters at markets, eateries

KUALA LUMPUR: The campaign in the 15th general election gained momentum as it entered its second day today, with the candidates engaged in meeting voters personally in markets and eateries.

Incumbent Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob began his day visiting Pasar Sehari Kerayong.

The fine weather enabled him to meet and chat with the traders and customers in and around the market there.

Known for his friendly attitude, he never looks awkward when mingling with people including children who often addressed him as ‘atok’.

The Keluarga Malaysia concept that Ismail Sabri initiated in October 2021, is translated in every programme including when campaigning.

Meanwhile, Sepang parliamentary seat candidate Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun also reached out to voters in her constituency by meeting more than 50 customers who took advantage of the weekend holiday by having breakfast with their families at the Taman Putra Perdana Hawker Centre in Puchong.

Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat candidate from BN Khairy Jamaluddin started his agenda by having breakfast with ‘nasi kandar’ lovers at Original Penang Kayu Nasi Kandar in Kota Damansara before participating in the ‘Wajik Durian’ programme organised by the Federal Village Development and Security Committee of Kampung Paya Jaras Tengah.

Pakatan Harapan candidate from PKR Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is carrying out several walkabouts in the morning market, hawker centres and food premises in Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency as early as 9 am.

The former Deputy Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend a programme with young people and persons with disabilities at Tadika Perpaduan Sri Pulau Pinang.

BN candidate for the Seputeh parliamentary seat Lee Kah Hing took advantage of daily morning exercise activity to greet voters at Taman Bukit Jalil before visiting OUG morning market to meet traders and customers there. - Bernama