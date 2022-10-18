GE15: Coalition from mainland interested in working with GPS - Abang Jo

KUCHING: A coalition from the mainland is said to be interested in working with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for the 15th General Election (GE15) said GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari when revealing the attempt by the coalition said GPS has however, not made any decision regarding the matter.

“When you are attractive (beautiful or strong) everybody wants to be associated (work together).

“There are those (who are interested in working together) but we will wait first. (Right now) we are in the loving process, not decided, and not engaged,” he said after chairing a GPS Supreme Council meeting, here today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari who is also the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president said GPS would be revealing its own manifesto for the GE15 soon and that the manifesto would be aimed at focusing on the development of Sarawak.

“Apart from that all Parliamentary seats that will be contested by GPS have been identified and decided by the component parties,” he said.

GPS is a coalition of parties comprising PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Bersatu Sarawak (SUPP).

During GE14, PBB contested for 14 parliamentary seats, SUPP (7), PRS (six) and PDP (four).

On Oct 10, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced the dissolution of Parliament which paves the way for the GE15.

The Election Commission (EC) will have a special meeting on Oct 20, to discuss the important dates for the GE15. - Bernama