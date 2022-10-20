GE15: DAP’s Kasthuri Patto steps aside to make way for new leaders

GEORGE TOWN: Two-term Batu Kawan Member of Parliament (MP) from DAP, Kasthuri Patto today announced that she will be not be defending the parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Kasthuri said it was the hardest decision in her life, but she would not change her mind because she wanted to make way for future leaders in the DAP.

She said the party leadership persuaded her to reconsider her decision, but was not changing her mind about stepping down.

“There have been rumors that I have been dropped but this is not the case as I am stepping down voluntarily. The party understands my stand and they support my decision, “she told a press conference here today.

Kasthuri said that she will continue to serve the party in its campaign in Batu Kawan or elsewhere to help the DAP and PH candidates.

She said that her long-term plan would be to attach herself to an international organisation that is related to human rights issues.

In GE14, Kasthuri, who was involved in a four-cornered fight with B. Jayanthi Devi of Barisan Nasional (BN), Jay Kumar of PAS and Ooi Khar Giap of Penang Front Party, for the Batu Kawan seat, won by a majority of 33,553 votes.

Meanwhile, Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow said that Kasthuri has been an MP for two terms and the party accepted her decision to not contest in the upcoming general election with a heavy heart.

“She did mention that even though she will no longer be an MP, the issue of human rights will continue to be close to her heart. We accept her decision,” he added.

The Election Commission today set Nov 5 as Nomination Day for GE15 and polling on Nov 19. - Bernama