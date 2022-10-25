GE15: DAP to announce candidates for northern states this weekend

GEORGE TOWN: DAP will announce its list of candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) for Perlis, Kedah and Penang this weekend, its national vice-chairman Chow Kon Yeow said.

Chow, who is also Penang DAP chairman, said the party secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook will be in the northern states this weekend to announce the list of candidates.

When asked which constituency he will contest in GE15, the Penang Chief Minister, who is also the incumbent Tanjong Member of Parliament and Padang Kota assemblyman, said he had conveyed his intention to the party leadership.

“Don’t ask questions I can’t answer,” he said in response to Chinese newspaper reports that he may not contest a parliamentary seat in GE15 to focus on the state seat.

In GE14, DAP contested seven parliamentary seats in Penang, namely Tanjong; Bagan (Lim Guan Eng); Bukit Mertajam (Steven Sim); Batu Kawan (P. Kasthurirani); Bukit Bendera (Wong Hon Wai); Jelutong (RSN Rayer) and Bukit Gelugor (Ramkarpal Singh). - Bernama