GE15: DAP to announce candidates in stages starting next week

SEREMBAN: DAP will announce its list of candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) in each state, in stages starting next week, said its secretary-general Anthony Loke.

“We have yet to finalise the candidates. The states had sent their recommendation, we will discuss and finalise it,” he said to reporters after launching the Seremban parliamentary election machinery here, today.

Loke, who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament for Seremban, is optimistic that he can defend the seat, based on his more than 18 years of experience serving in the constituency.

“I have served in the Seremban parliamentary for two terms and before that as an assemblyman for Lobak, also for two terms. Hence, I have 18 years of political experience in Seremban,” he said.

Loke won the Seremban parliamentary seat with a majority of 30,694 votes in GE14.

In GEORGE TOWN, Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow said DAP would contest seven parliamentary seats in Penang and would announce its candidates next week.

“DAP will contest seven parliamentary seats in GE15 like in the previous election and there won’t be any addition or changes,” he told reporters here today.

In GE14, Penang DAP contested in Bagan through Lim Guan Eng; Bukit Mertajam through Steven Sim; Batu Kawan through P. Kasthurirani; Bukit Bendera through Wong Hon Wai; Tanjong through Chow Kon Yeow; Jelutong through RSN Rayer and Bukit Gelugor through Ramkarpal Singh.

Chow, who is also Penang chief minister, said they would hand the names of suggested candidates to the central committee to be decided.

“Penang DAP only provides suggested names, central DAP will decide,” he said when asked about whether new faces or incumbents would be fielded for GE15. - Bernama