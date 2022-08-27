GE15 date: Muhyiddin reminded PM to negotiate with PN first

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been reminded to negotiate with Perikatan Nasional (PN) before he sets a date for the next general election as this was part of an agreement between them, Malaysiakini reports.

PN’s chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reportedly urged Ismail Sabri to negotiate with PN first as the coalition is also part of the government.

“But I don’t know if he still remembers the agreement,“ he reportedly quipped while delivering a keynote address at the second PN convention in Serdang today.

“In any case, we are ready to face election at any time. So if tomorrow the prime minister seeks an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to ask for permission to dissolve Parliament, we are ready to enter the ring,“ he added.

The former prime minister also added that he enjoyed reading BN chairperson Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that BN may lose if the election is called next year.