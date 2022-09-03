GE15: Delegates urge PAS to continue with political alliance to topple PH

ALOR SETAR: PAS has been urged to continue empowering the unification of the ummah through political alliance to wrest seats from Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Selangor PAS deputy commissioner Noor Najhan Mohamad Salleh cited the cooperation that the party forged through Muafakat Nasional (MN) as an example, adding that the move had given an advantage to them in the Semenyih by-election when Barisan Nasional (BN) succeeded in taking the constituency from PH.

He said winning the seat proved that the strengthened cooperation between UMNO and PAS influenced the by-election’s voting patterns and results.

“Selangor PAS is confident and believes that PAS will negotiate the best formula through the concept of unification of the ummah that is capable of bringing down PH if the Malay Muslim parties unite so that we can create straight fights,“ he said while debating the president’s policy speech at the 68th PAS Muktamar (general assembly) here, today.

Noor Najhan said the same formula could be used to topple the PH government in Selangor in the upcoming GE15.

He said PAS needs to continue playing its role as a peacemaker and to spark awareness about the unification of the ummah together with political parties and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) so that the political strength of Malay-Muslim people can be enhanced.

Sharing his sentiment was Omar Hassan from Penang who said that PAS should continue and strengthen its relationship with UMNO and Bersatu to ensure that during the GE15 all the parties will only face straight fights.

Yesterday, PAS Ulama Council approved a motion related to the unification agenda through the alliance with UMNO and Bersatu, and rejected any cooperation with PH in GE15. - Bernama