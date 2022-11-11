GE15: Don’t forget about COVID-19 when campaigning: PM

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reminded all candidates and party machinery to be careful and not be complacent with COVID-19 prevention measures during the 15th general election (GE15) campaigning period.

He said although wearing facemasks were no longer mandatory, everyone was encouraged to wear them while campaigning, especially in crowded places to protect themselves and others.

“....while campaigning, don’t forget COVID-19 is still arond us. We don’t know who is infected among us. I hope we will be careful....sanitise as we did during the COVID-19 (pandemic),” he said during a media conference after a programme with the Orang Asli community in Kampung Bongkok here today.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaludin had earlier said that his ministry would monitor the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the GE15 campaigning period, and that the standard operating procedure (SOP) for voters who test positive had been handed to the Election Commission (EC).

Polling day is set on Nov 19, with early voting taking place on Nov 15. - Bernama