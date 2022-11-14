GE15: Early voters to cast ballots tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The early voting process for the 15th General Election (GE15) will take place tomorrow, specifically for security forces personnel and their spouse to perform their civic duty.

Also taking place tomorrow is the early voting process for the by-election for the Bugaya state seat in Sabah, which had been postponed due to the proclamation of emergency to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 578 early voting centres nationwide will be opened simultaneously at 8 am, involving 970 voting channels.

Based on the Federal Government Gazette dated Oct 31 uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website, the centres would be closed in stages starting from noon to 5 pm.

The number of early voters contained in the electoral roll used in the GE15 comprised 146,737 military personnel and their spouses, and 118,794 police personnel and their spouses.

Most of the early voting centres are at the Police Contingent headquarters, Police District headquarters and military camps.

The GE15 involves 222 parliamentary seats and 116 state seats in Perak, Pahang and Perlis.

Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor as well as Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah have opted not to hold their state elections with the general election, while Sabah, Melaka, Sarawak and Johor had already held their state polls separately over the last two years.

Polling for normal voters is set on Nov 19. - Bernama