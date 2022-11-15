GE15: Early voting centres closed at 5pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Early voting centres opened nationwide for the 15th general election (GE15) were closed at 5pm today.

The process involved a total of 224,828 registered early voters comprising 117,473 military personnel and their spouses as well as 107,355 police personnel and their spouses.

Early voting for the Bugaya state by-election which was postponed following the proclamation of emergency to curb the spread of Covid-19 was also held today.

A total of 578 early voting centres involving 970 channels, which were opened at state police headquarters, district police headquarters and army camps since 8 am were closed in stages between 12 noon and 5 pm.

Among senior security personnel who fulfilled their civic responsibility today were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Defence Force chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and Sabah Police chief Datuk Idris Abdullah.

The early voting ballot papers will be kept at police station lockups and counting of these ballot papers would be conducted on polling day this Saturday (Nov 19) starting at 4 pm at the counting stations designated by the EC and witnessed by agents of the respective candidates.

The GE15 involves 222 parliamentary seats and 116 state seats in Perak, Pahang and Perlis as well as the Bugaya by-election in Sabah. - Bernama