GE15 early voting went smoothly

KUALA LUMPUR: The early voting process for the 15th General Election (GE15) nationwide involving military and police personnel and their spouses today went smoothly, even though the country is still facing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The systematic management at 578 polling stations including the presence of health officers and imposition of strict SOP for Covid-19 positive voters such as wearing face masks also help in reducing the risk of the spread of the infection.

Members of the security forces comprising the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the General Operations Force (PGA) and their spouses had gathered since early morning and exercised their right soon after the polling stations opened at 8 am.

In the federal capital, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay as well as Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad were among those who cast their votes at the Bukit Aman PDRM headquarters.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany cast their ballots at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Desa Tun Hussein Onn, which is under the Setiawangsa parliamentary constituency.

In PUTRAJAYA, district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said a total of 1,386 early voters had cast their votes at two polling stations, namely the Putrajaya police headquarters (IPD) and the National Defence Education Centre.

In SELANGOR, the early voting process at the Selangor Police Contingent headquarters involved a total of 1,818 members and officers, including Selangor Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Baharudin Mat Taib, while Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said a total of 796 of its personnel had fulfilled their right to vote.

In MELAKA, a total of 10,097 voters comprising 7,911 military personnel and 2,186 spouses voted today while only 2,504 officers and police personnel voted at 24 polling stations.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, First Infantry Brigade commander Gen Datuk Mohd Saifulisham Baharun, said a total of 15,048 military personnel and their spouses were involved in the early voting process at seven polling stations statewide.

In JOHOR, Bernama checks at several locations including the GOF 6th Battalion headquarters, Bakri; 7th Brigade headquarters at Mahkota Camp, Kluang; 10th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD), Majidee Camp, Batu Pahat; showed that policemen, soldiers and their spouses arrived as early as 7 am at the polling stations.

In PERLIS, state police chief Datuk Surina Saad said a total of 1,578 PDRM personnel cast their ballots at nine polling stations, namely four in Padang Besar, Kangar (three) and Arau (two), while 1,840 MAF personnel and their spouses voted at five polling stations.

In PERAK, a total of 31,291 early voters namely 12,215 PDRM personnel and 19,076 military personnel cast their ballots at 72 polling centres, including the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pangkalan TLDM, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pangkalan TLDM and SK Pangkalan TLDM 2.

In KEDAH, the early voting process involved 14,674 voters, namely 6,041 PDRM personnel and their spouses and 8,633 military personnel and their spouses.

In PENANG, a total of 2,485 navy personnel and their spouses voted at Dewan Seri Bayu, Naval Base, Butterworth.

In PAHANG, a total of 21,164 police and military personnel were involved in early voting at 50 polling centers throughout the state with Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf among the first to cast his vote at Dewan Badminton, Kompleks PDRM Alor Akar in Kuantan.

In TERENGGANU, state police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md. Isa said a total of nine early voters were tested positive for Covid-19.

In KELANTAN, state EC director Fakhrul Razi Ab Wahab said a total of 11,061 early voters were eligible to fulfill their right to vote at 33 polling stations.

Voters who were tested positive for Covid-19 were required to show up within two hours before the polling station closes.

In LABUAN, police chief Supt Ahmad Jawila said 1, 444 police and military personnel and their spouses in this duty-free island cast their votes early today at district police headquarters in the town centre and SK Membedai. - Bernama