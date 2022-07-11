GE15: Election candidates get fair coverage in media reports - Annuar

KOTA BHARU: Candidates contesting in the 15th general election (GE15) are given enough opportunity in both government and private media coverage.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the government upholds the concept of media freedom as long as reports are made within the legal context, and are factual and not fake news.

He said this after receiving several complaints and confusing information daily about the reporting conducted by several broadcasting stations covering non-government parties.

For government agency media, he said the medium was also used to channel news relating to the government of the day,” he told reporters after presenting aid to storm victims in Kampung Tegayong Melor here yesterday.

He added that it included whatever government agenda, including about the prime minister, because the is also the government.

Annuar said, however, that government premises and assets cannot be used in the name of political parties.

“It doesn’t matter what party, if you want to use it to contest in the name of the party, you really can’t use government assets and premises.

“But to present government policies and progress in terms of doing your duty as Prime Minister and minsters, that’s permissible. So there is a bit of confusion,” he said. - Bernama