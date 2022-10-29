GE15: Ex-MCA president among Warisan candidates in peninsula

TENOM: A former MCA president will be among the candidates to contest in Peninsular Malaysia under Parti Warisan (Warisan) for the 15th General Election (GE15) next month.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said other former leaders and members of major parties such as PKR and Umno will also be fielded to represent the party in the peninsula.

He told this to reporters when launching Warisan’s election machinery for the Tenom constituency here yesteray.

Mohd Shafie however did not divulge the name of the former MCA president.

On Oct 13, he said Warisan would contest all 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah as well as the Labuan seat, adding that the party had also identified several parliamentary seats in Johor, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Selangor and Perak which it is keen to contest.

When launching the election machinery for Keningau and Pensiangan, Mohd Shafie said he would announce the party’s candidates to be fielded in Peninsular Malaysia on Nov 1 and Nov 3 for candidates in Sabah.

Meanwhile, he said all political parties contesting in the GE15, particularly in Sabah need to voice the people’s issues such as the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963), improve livelihood, create jobs, and reduce prices of goods, among other things, instead of promising election ‘candy’. - Bernama