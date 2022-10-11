GE15: Face-to-face remains candidates’ popular campaigning choice

KUANTAN: The face-to-face campaigns remain the most popular choice of contesting candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15) in Pahang.

Pekan Sehari, eateries and night markets are among the popular places where the candidates, whether incumbents, old or new candidates do walkabouts to casually introduce themselves and explain their missions to voters.

On Nov 6, a day after the nomination process on Nov 5, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who will defend the Bera parliamentary seat, bumped into his ‘opponent’ Abas Awang of Pakatan Harapan (PH) while both were greeting visitors and traders in Pekan Sehari Kerayong.

Pahang Perikatan Nasional (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah also visited morning markets, supermarkets, and night markets around the Indera Mahkota parliamentary constituency to approach voters.

Sports activities and get-together sessions also served as campaigning mediums, especially to approach the youth, aged 18 and above, who will become first-time voters to elect their representatives and government.

Among those participating in the sports activities is Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in Paya Besar and the new face of BN in the Dong state constituency Fazli Mohamad Kamal.

Each contesting party’s ‘war captain’ also has a lot of work to do during the campaigning period.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail toured from district to district such as Bentong, Raub, Temerloh, Maran, and Kuantan as the state BN chairman to inject enthusiasm and positivity.

Other top leaders such as PAS president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is also PN deputy chairman, met voters at Temerloh before launching PN manifesto in Jerantut on Tuesday (Nov 8).

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli also gave ‘ceramah’ (political talk) in Kuantan, while DAP chairman, Lim Guan Eng and his deputy Gobind Singh Deo delivered their talks in Bentong.

Polling is on Nov 19 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama