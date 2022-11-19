GE15: First-time voters share their smooth experience

KUALA LUMPUR: First-time voters shared that the voting process experience was not as complicated as they had expected, only taking about 10 minutes to complete the process.

In Bera, Pahang, siblings Nurul Nabila Rosli, 25 and Mohd Haikal Rosli, 21, were so excited because they had the opportunity to vote for the first time in the 15th general election (GE15) that they showed up early at the polling centre at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Kerayong, Bera.

Nurul Nabila admitted that as a first-time voter she was nervous, however, with the help and explanation from the Election Commission staff on duty, she had a smooth process at the polling centre.

“Alhamdulillah, the process was quick and smooth, and I did not have to wait long...just 10 minutes. The officers (EC) also helped a lot,“ said Nurul Nabila.

Also satisfied with the voting process was Farah Nadiah Abdul Kudus, 27, who only took about 15 minutes from queuing to casting her vote for the Jerlun parliamentary seat at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Pei Min, Padang Sera in Kedah.

“The voting process managed by the EC is very orderly and systematic, with the EC staff helping to smooth out anything in the voting process,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Karimie Imran, 31, who voted at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Danau Kota here, was relieved to be able to finish voting in just 10 minutes despite having to queue for a long time.

“I came with my wife and children, and while I carried out my vote here, my wife and children sat in the car. They were relieved that they didn’t have to wait so long, I didn’t expect it to run so quickly,“ he said, sharing his experience of being a first-time voter. - Bernama